20171122-DMA-MM

1st Marine Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, joined the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 20th. This is the first time Battalion Landing Team, 1/1 will deploy as the Ground Combat Element of the 31st MEU. BLT 1/1 will provide the 31st MEU with capabilities ranging from infantrymen and artillery to armored vehicles and combat engineers, all capable of accomplishing a variety of missions from combat operations to humanitarian aid.





Also in the news,

Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force assets displayed Department of Defense and forward-deployed capabilities during the 2017 Dubai Airshow, Nov. 16th. Capt. Ryan Eder, with Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 161 said:



"So so far, my experience at the air show has been fantastic. I've been lucky enough to have been able to shake hands with some of the distinguised visitors and then as well as show case the broad spectrum of the Corps' aviation assets with different units deployed in the region."



The Dubai air show highlights the partnership between the US and the United Emerates.



