(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Hey Marines, Moods here I just conducted a live interview with Col. Randy Bresnik, who is currently the commander of the internation space station. Check it out.

    "I think there might have been quite a few jokes about Marines going into space before we actually did it. But it's always been, you know, amazing to see that, you know, we had John Glenn in the first astronaut class and there is a Marine in every single class, except one. And that we've been a part of that part of the country's mission whether it's you know, fighting our nations battles or, you, know exploring space and furthering out exploration amoungst the stars. So I think that they would have hopefully looked up and you know out of their fox holes, or whatever exercise they were doing and said hey someday it would be neat to have a Marine up there. And here we are with two Marines on board at this time and we're very proud of our heritage."

    And that's your Marine Minute.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.22.2017 13:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50138
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105104261.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NASA
    Space
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    DMAMAMM
    Col. Randy Bresnik

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT