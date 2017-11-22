Marine Minute

Hey Marines, Moods here I just conducted a live interview with Col. Randy Bresnik, who is currently the commander of the internation space station. Check it out.



"I think there might have been quite a few jokes about Marines going into space before we actually did it. But it's always been, you know, amazing to see that, you know, we had John Glenn in the first astronaut class and there is a Marine in every single class, except one. And that we've been a part of that part of the country's mission whether it's you know, fighting our nations battles or, you, know exploring space and furthering out exploration amoungst the stars. So I think that they would have hopefully looked up and you know out of their fox holes, or whatever exercise they were doing and said hey someday it would be neat to have a Marine up there. And here we are with two Marines on board at this time and we're very proud of our heritage."



And that's your Marine Minute.