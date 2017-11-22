(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Pfc. Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.

    Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, attended a ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington Nov. 21st. The ceremony commemorated the service and sacrifices of Marines who have fought and died in Afghanistan and Iraq by honoring them with new memorial engravings for these operations. Gen. Neller had this to say.

    "The names of Iraq and Afghanistan were added to the monument so now when you come down here, you served or are serving now in those campaigns you,ll be able to see those names. So thanks for your service, thanks for your commitment, take a minute over the holidays think about those who may or may not be with us who served with us before and recommit yourself to the mission. We take an oath for our nation, there is no experation date on that oath every day all the way committed so thanks for your service, have a safe holiday."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.22.2017 13:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50137
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105104182.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Commandant
    Afghanistan
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Iraq
    Sergant Major of the Marine Corps
    DMAMAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT