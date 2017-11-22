Marine Minute

I'm Pfc. Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.



Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, attended a ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington Nov. 21st. The ceremony commemorated the service and sacrifices of Marines who have fought and died in Afghanistan and Iraq by honoring them with new memorial engravings for these operations. Gen. Neller had this to say.



"The names of Iraq and Afghanistan were added to the monument so now when you come down here, you served or are serving now in those campaigns you,ll be able to see those names. So thanks for your service, thanks for your commitment, take a minute over the holidays think about those who may or may not be with us who served with us before and recommit yourself to the mission. We take an oath for our nation, there is no experation date on that oath every day all the way committed so thanks for your service, have a safe holiday."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil