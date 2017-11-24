Air Force Radio News 24 November 2017 B

Today's stories: Chief Master Sergeant Amy Giaquinto, makes history as the first woman to serve as command chief of the New York Air National Guard. Also, More than 300 airmen and 12 F-35As from Hill Air Force Base deployed to Okinawa, Japan for a Theater Security Package.
