Air Force Radio News 24 November 2017 A

Today's stories: A demolition ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England marked the first physical step in developing the infrastructure needed for the 48th Fighter Wing’s future F-35A Lightning II squadrons. Also, the Air Force’s Personnel Center will accept applications from active-duty enlisted Airmen for the Nurse Enlisted and Direct Enlisted Commissioning Programs through March 16, 2018, for the April selection boards.