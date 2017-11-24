(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 24 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: A demolition ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England marked the first physical step in developing the infrastructure needed for the 48th Fighter Wing’s future F-35A Lightning II squadrons. Also, the Air Force’s Personnel Center will accept applications from active-duty enlisted Airmen for the Nurse Enlisted and Direct Enlisted Commissioning Programs through March 16, 2018, for the April selection boards.

