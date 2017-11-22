(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 22 November 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 22 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Jet trainer aircraft instructors from Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, visited the 14th Air Lift Squadron Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina to brief pilots on what it takes to become an instructor. Also, be sure to remember the updated flat rate per diem policy reducing the rate from 100 percent to 75 percent for TDYs exceeding 31 days and 50 percent for TDYs lasting longer than 180 days.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.22.2017 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50129
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105103001.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 November 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    per diem
    14th Airlift Squadron
    Columbus AFB
    TDY
    JBC
    AFRN
    flat rate per diem
    per deim reduction

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT