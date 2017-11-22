Today's story: Jet trainer aircraft instructors from Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, visited the 14th Air Lift Squadron Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina to brief pilots on what it takes to become an instructor. Also, be sure to remember the updated flat rate per diem policy reducing the rate from 100 percent to 75 percent for TDYs exceeding 31 days and 50 percent for TDYs lasting longer than 180 days.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2017 09:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50129
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105103001.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 November 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
