Date Taken: 11.22.2017 Date Posted: 11.22.2017 01:08 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 50124 Filename: 1711/DOD_105101493.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2014 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report 23 November 2017, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.