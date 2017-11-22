(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Pacific Radio Report 23 November 2017

    JAPAN

    11.22.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Sailors in Yokosuka attend training following the fatal incident in Okinawa and Marines on Iwakuni perform hot refuels.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.22.2017 01:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report 23 November 2017, by Cpl Jacob Colvin

    Katie Curtis

