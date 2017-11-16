Media Rount Table on Okinawa, Japan

A media roundtable was held on November 16th at the III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters, led by III MEF Commanding General LtGen Lawrence Nicholson and U.S. Consulate Naha, Consul General, Mr. Joel Ehrendreich. They answered questions from the media, addressing concerns within the Japanese community and their goals for the future of our partnership in the Pacific.