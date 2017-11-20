Marine Minute

I'm Pfc. Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force, participated in the infantry immersion trainer and convoy operations at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 14th through the 17th. The training involved taking notional casualties from snipers, small arms and mortar fire which strengthened their knowledge with ground operations while still being able to provide liaison assets to foreign countries.



Also in the news,

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni residents and Japanese locals participated in the 56th Annual Japanese and English Speech Contest in Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 19th. The Japanese American Society held the event at the Sinfonia Iwakuni Concert Hall to help strengthen the U.S. - Japan friendship. Japanese participants performed speeches in English while American participants performed theirs in Japanese. Contestants were judged on the content of their speeches as well as articulation, enunciation and stage presence.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.