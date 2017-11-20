(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 20 November 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 20 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Lieutenant General John Cooper, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection spoke at the 2017 Logistics Officer Association Symposium in National Harbor, Maryland.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 November 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    National Harbor
    Heather Wilson
    Lt. Gen. John Cooper
    Logistics Officer Association Symposium

