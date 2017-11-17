(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 17 November 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 17 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The follow-on assignment program is for airmen selected for a dependent-restricted short tour for their second or later assignments. Also, the historic 77th Fighter Squadron and the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, deployed to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2017
    Date Posted: 11.17.2017 09:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50084
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105087830.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 November 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PCS
    Southwest Asia
    77th fighter squadron
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    OFS
    AFRN
    follow-on assignment program
    career airman
    20th AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT