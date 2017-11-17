Today's story: The follow-on assignment program is for airmen selected for a dependent-restricted short tour for their second or later assignments. Also, the historic 77th Fighter Squadron and the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, deployed to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2017 09:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50084
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105087830.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 November 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT