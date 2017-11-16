Today's Stories: The M-117 General Purpose Bomb is now part of Air Force history. Also, the All-Air Force men's and women's basketball teams placed second and third in the 2017 Armed Forces Basketball Championships at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, last week.
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 November 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
