Today's story: The Air University-Associate-to-Baccalaureate Cooperative Program, or AU-ABC, is designed to help enlisted airmen pursue advanced education beyond the associate degrees they earn through the Community College of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2017 14:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50069
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105079406.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Air Force Radio News 15 November 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT