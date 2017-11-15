(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11.15.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    I'm Corporal Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The remaining Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15th. VMFA-121 changed its permanent station from MCAS Yuma, Arizona, to MCAS Iwakuni earlier this year. The F35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to the III Marine Expedionary Force with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II, in support of the U.S.-Japanese alliance.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Corps veteran, Lance Cpl. Benjamin Gonzalez, received an award upgrade from the Silver Star to the Navy Cross during a ceremony in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 14th. Lance Cpl. Gonzalez earned the award for his heroic actions while serving as an automatic rifleman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, in Al Fallujah, Iraq 2004, when he threw himself on a fellow Marine, shielding him from a grenade blast.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

