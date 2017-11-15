Marine Minute

Narrator:

As the first people to live on the land we cherish. American Indians have profoundly shaped our country's character and our cultural heritage. Through their culture of character and courage they have proudly served the United States military for more than 200 years.



Lance Cpl. Deanna Paxson, 3521 Motor Transport Mechanic said:



"I'm very proud to be a United States Marine especially a Navajo Marine. Just following in the footsteps of the Navajo code talkers brings a lot of pride to me.



Narrator:

The Navajo code talkers took part in every assault the U.S. Marines conducted in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945.



Cpl. Peter MacDonald, Navajo code talker:



"It's something I think a legacy for Navajo and for Marines. Unique World War II legacy. And I like to feel very strongly, that it's America's legacy.