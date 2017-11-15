(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Julien Rodarte and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Julien Rodarte with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, took part in Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 11th. The exercise allowed all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to train in realistic scenarios, enabling the MEU to meet its Pre-Deployment Training Program objectives prior to their upcoming deployment at sea.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment participated in Fast Rope Masters Course 18-1 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 9th. During the course, Marines fast-roped out of various helicopters day and night. The course requires Marines to be proficient in fast roping and helping others to fast rope out of various aircraft.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1950,
    Elements of the 1st Marine Division reached the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea during the Korean War.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Julien Rodarte and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

