Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, took part in Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 11th. The exercise allowed all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to train in realistic scenarios, enabling the MEU to meet its Pre-Deployment Training Program objectives prior to their upcoming deployment at sea.



Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment participated in Fast Rope Masters Course 18-1 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 9th. During the course, Marines fast-roped out of various helicopters day and night. The course requires Marines to be proficient in fast roping and helping others to fast rope out of various aircraft.



Elements of the 1st Marine Division reached the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea during the Korean War.



