Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson explains to Congress why they need stable, predictable budgets instead of long lasting continuing resolutions during the State of the Air Force address.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2017 13:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50047
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105074812.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 November 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT