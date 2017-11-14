Spirit of the Season Holiday Radio Broadcast 2017

Season’s greetings from The United States Air Force Band! This collection of holiday music was recorded live at DAR Constitution Hall and features the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants performing an assortment of seasonal classics to entertain the entire family. These versatile ensembles team up every December to fill Washington, D.C. area audiences with holiday cheer and to represent the excellence of the U.S. Air Force. This recording also includes performances of three of our wildly popular holiday flashmobs from the past few years which have made the Air Force Band a global sensation! Meant to warm the heart, this music reminds us what makes this season so special to all Americans – both those at home and those serving their country around the world. Listen, together with the live audience, and celebrate the Spirit of the Season with your United States Air Force Band!