    Spirit of the Season Holiday Radio Broadcast 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2017

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Irish 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    Season’s greetings from The United States Air Force Band! This collection of holiday music was recorded live at DAR Constitution Hall and features the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants performing an assortment of seasonal classics to entertain the entire family. These versatile ensembles team up every December to fill Washington, D.C. area audiences with holiday cheer and to represent the excellence of the U.S. Air Force. This recording also includes performances of three of our wildly popular holiday flashmobs from the past few years which have made the Air Force Band a global sensation! Meant to warm the heart, this music reminds us what makes this season so special to all Americans – both those at home and those serving their country around the world. Listen, together with the live audience, and celebrate the Spirit of the Season with your United States Air Force Band!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2017
    Date Posted: 11.14.2017 12:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 50044
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105074575.mp3
    Length: 00:59:00
    Artist The United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants
    Conductor Col. Larry H. Lang
    Album Spirit of the Season Holiday Radio Broadcast 2017
    Year 2017
    Genre Holiday
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit of the Season Holiday Radio Broadcast 2017, by SMSgt Matthew Irish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Christmas
    spirit of the season
    concert
    radio broadcast
    usaf band
    afband-dc
    SpiritoftheSeason2017

