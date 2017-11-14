Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command are wrapping up their deployment to Central America. During the deployment, they conducted security cooperation training and engineering projects with their counterparts in several Central American and Caribbean nations. Civil Military Operations Planner, Captain Ismael Lopez, with Special Purpose MAGTF-Southern Command said:



"The GCE security operation's team what they focused on was the training of the partner nations militaries in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Belize. Not only were they training their military but they were also doing an informational exchange. So we were getting their best practices for operating in this region."



Also in the news,



Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, hosted a family day, Nov. 10th, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marines and their families celebrated the reunion with the unit's veterans from Operation Iraqi Freedom.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.