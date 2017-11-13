(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News B 13 November 2017

    Air Force Radio News B 13 November 2017

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The 200th Red Horse Squadron is in Puerto Rico, assisting with Hurricane Maria Disaster Relief efforts by providing the local community with purified water.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2017
    Date Posted: 11.13.2017 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50033
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105070076.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 13 November 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Disaster Relief
    200th Red Horse Squadron
    AFRN
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT