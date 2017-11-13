New construction is underway on Guam to the relocation of U.S. Marines from Japan. They are expected to make the move by 2024 as part of an overall restructuring of U.S. forces in the Asia-Pacific region, first announced nearly a dozen years ago. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2017 01:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50030
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105068402.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Build-Up on Guam (Radio version), by LT Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
