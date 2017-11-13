(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Build-Up on Guam (Radio version)

    GUAM

    11.13.2017

    Audio by Lt. Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    New construction is underway on Guam to the relocation of U.S. Marines from Japan. They are expected to make the move by 2024 as part of an overall restructuring of U.S. forces in the Asia-Pacific region, first announced nearly a dozen years ago. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2017
    Date Posted: 11.13.2017 01:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50030
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105068402.mp3
    Length: 00:01:15
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Build-Up on Guam (Radio version), by LT Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

