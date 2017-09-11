(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11.09.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Since the beginning of the corps in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775 Marines have always been on the front lines of freedom. That honor courage and commitment are not just words, they are core values for a way of life that put service above self. My family and I we ‘ve got a special place in our hearts for the Marine Corps. I’ve seen your honor, I’ve seen your courage, I’ve seen your commitment, I guess I’m kind of like that Army General who once said the more Marines I have around the better I like it. Remember what we want to do is Make Marines win battles. We do this by creating a Marine Corps that is no better friend and no worse enemy.

