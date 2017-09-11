(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 1st Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, recently used a 3-D printer to make a metal impeller fan for an Assault Breaching vehicle. This technology allows Marines to shorten the process of replacing broken or worn parts for vehicles with parts they make from the 3-D printer. The ability to print off parts at a moments notice will save the Corps time and money.

    Also in the News,
    Assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, went and spoke to Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Nov. 7th, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Gen. Walters spent two days at MCAS Iwakuni taking questions and discussing various topics such as military readiness, regional conflicts and future challenges facing the Corps, while directly expressing his gratitude and appreciation of today's Marines.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2017
    Date Posted: 11.09.2017 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

