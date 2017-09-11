Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 1st Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, recently used a 3-D printer to make a metal impeller fan for an Assault Breaching vehicle. This technology allows Marines to shorten the process of replacing broken or worn parts for vehicles with parts they make from the 3-D printer. The ability to print off parts at a moments notice will save the Corps time and money.



Also in the News,

Assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, went and spoke to Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Nov. 7th, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Gen. Walters spent two days at MCAS Iwakuni taking questions and discussing various topics such as military readiness, regional conflicts and future challenges facing the Corps, while directly expressing his gratitude and appreciation of today’s Marines.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.