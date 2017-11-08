(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 08 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Alpha Warrior Final Battle will take place in San Antonio this Veterans Day. Also, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein interview NASA Astronaut Jack Fisher.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 November 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

