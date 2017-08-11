(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, conducted firing drills recently to hone their skills with the M249 SAW, M240B, and M2 weapon systems. The training is preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit next June.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the 242-mile run, Nov. 7th, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, in celebration of the Marine Corps' upcoming 242nd birthday. The run allowed the warriors to honor and commemorate the legacy of the Marine Corps.

    On this day in 2004,
    Marines fought their first full day of Operation Phantom Fury during the Second Battle of Fallujah against insurgents. Since the Vietnam War, this battle is known for being the bloodiest throughout the war in Iraq. During the battle, 54 U.S. troops were killed and 425 wounded in the initial attack in November.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2017
    Date Posted: 11.08.2017 13:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 50014
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105058396.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    2004
    preparation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    deployment
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    June
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Operation Phantom Fury
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    1st Law Enforcement Battalion
    Second Battle of Fallujah
    DMAMAMM
    firiing drills
    242-mile run
    Nov. 7th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT