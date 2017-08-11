Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, conducted firing drills recently to hone their skills with the M249 SAW, M240B, and M2 weapon systems. The training is preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit next June.



In the Pacific,

Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the 242-mile run, Nov. 7th, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, in celebration of the Marine Corps' upcoming 242nd birthday. The run allowed the warriors to honor and commemorate the legacy of the Marine Corps.



On this day in 2004,

Marines fought their first full day of Operation Phantom Fury during the Second Battle of Fallujah against insurgents. Since the Vietnam War, this battle is known for being the bloodiest throughout the war in Iraq. During the battle, 54 U.S. troops were killed and 425 wounded in the initial attack in November.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.