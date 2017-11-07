(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 7 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen and members of Nellis Air Force Base pay tribute to the city and members of Las Vegas by painting an F-15C Eagle. Also, Air Force Senior Leaders use Twitter to communicate Air Force information.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 7 November 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

