Today's stories: Airmen and members of Nellis Air Force Base pay tribute to the city and members of Las Vegas by painting an F-15C Eagle. Also, Air Force Senior Leaders use Twitter to communicate Air Force information.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2017 15:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|50001
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105054627.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 7 November 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT