I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines and sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted Composite Training Unit Exercise aboard the amphibious transport dock USS New York, Nov. 5th, at Morehead City, North Carolina. The 26th MEU is scheduled to conduct the exercise as part of their pre-deployment training before their upcoming deployment to sea.



In the Pacific,

Marines and sailors with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in joint field training exercise Blue Chromite 2018, Oct. 23rd through Nov. 3rd, throughout the prefecture of Okinawa, Japan. Exercise BC18 strengthens the services' amphibious rapid-response capabilities and their ability to effectively respond to a regional crisis or contingency across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



Also in the news,

Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer named the fifth Expeditionary Sea Base, USNS Miguel Keith, after Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith during a ceremony, Nov. 4th, at National Harbor, Maryland.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.