    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted Composite Training Unit Exercise aboard the amphibious transport dock USS New York, Nov. 5th, at Morehead City, North Carolina. The 26th MEU is scheduled to conduct the exercise as part of their pre-deployment training before their upcoming deployment to sea.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines and sailors with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing participated in joint field training exercise Blue Chromite 2018, Oct. 23rd through Nov. 3rd, throughout the prefecture of Okinawa, Japan. Exercise BC18 strengthens the services' amphibious rapid-response capabilities and their ability to effectively respond to a regional crisis or contingency across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    Also in the news,
    Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer named the fifth Expeditionary Sea Base, USNS Miguel Keith, after Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith during a ceremony, Nov. 4th, at National Harbor, Maryland.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2017
    Date Posted: 11.07.2017 13:44
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    USS New York
    Japan
    Okinawa
    26th MEU
    COMTUEX
    1st MAW
    Morehead City
    sailors
    Marine Corps
    Maryland
    Marines
    National Harbor
    Nov. 5th
    DMAMAMM
    Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer
    Blue Chromite 2018
    BC18
    joint field training exercise
    Oct. 23rd - Nov. 3rd
    USNS Miguel Keith
    named fifth Expeditionary Sea Base after Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith
    Nov. 4th

