    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Maintainers with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Special Purpose MAGTF - Crisis Response - Central Command recently conducted maintenance on the KC-130J Super Hercules. This ensures the aircraft will be able to provide support to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. Staff Sergeant, Bryant Fair, Maintenance Control Chief with VMGR 352 said:

    "When you go out to that aircraft you want to check everything on it to ensure that it's safe. It all boils down to teamwork so we have to work together constantly to get the mission accomplished because we all work together to make what we do on a daily basis seem effortless."

    Also in the news,
    The Corps recently equipped the Bell Helicopter UH-1Y and AH-1Z with the next-generation mission computers. The computers provide an onboard sensor, survivability displays, improved situational awareness and more. This upgrade will increase the aircrafts capability, reliability and maintainability.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2017
    Date Posted: 11.06.2017 13:45
