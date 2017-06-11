Marine Minute

Maintainers with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Special Purpose MAGTF - Crisis Response - Central Command recently conducted maintenance on the KC-130J Super Hercules. This ensures the aircraft will be able to provide support to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. Staff Sergeant, Bryant Fair, Maintenance Control Chief with VMGR 352 said:



"When you go out to that aircraft you want to check everything on it to ensure that it's safe. It all boils down to teamwork so we have to work together constantly to get the mission accomplished because we all work together to make what we do on a daily basis seem effortless."



The Corps recently equipped the Bell Helicopter UH-1Y and AH-1Z with the next-generation mission computers. The computers provide an onboard sensor, survivability displays, improved situational awareness and more. This upgrade will increase the aircrafts capability, reliability and maintainability.



