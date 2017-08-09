Airman Spotlight is an inside view into the lives of Vermont Air National Guard members. This spotlight features Senior Airman Benjamin Osborne who is highly trained Security Forces member who recently completed Air Assault school and returned from a deployment.
This work, Airman Spotlight: Senior Airman Benjamin Osborne, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
