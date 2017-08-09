(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Spotlight: Senior Airman Benjamin Osborne

    Airman Spotlight: Senior Airman Benjamin Osborne

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Airman Spotlight is an inside view into the lives of Vermont Air National Guard members. This spotlight features Senior Airman Benjamin Osborne who is highly trained Security Forces member who recently completed Air Assault school and returned from a deployment.

    Stock Music provided by: https://motionarray.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2017
    Date Posted: 11.05.2017 22:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49979
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105047522.mp3
    Length: 00:03:49
    Year 2017
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Spotlight: Senior Airman Benjamin Osborne, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Air Assault School
    Jacqueline Marshall
    TSgt Jacqueline Marshall
    SrA Osborne
    Benjamin Osborne
    158 Fighter Wing Security Forces
    158th Fight Wing
    158 FW/ SFS
    Deployements

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT