    Audio, Capt Prabu Selvam discusses Medical relief in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    11.03.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez 

    65th Press Camp Headquarters

    B-roll Audio, Capt. Selvam from the 633rd Medical Squadron, Langley AFB is part of the relief effort in Puerto Rico working in Aguadilla, a city of 60.000 in northwest Puerto Rico. Capt is working with FEMA, the Puerto Rico National Guard, and Army Reserve Medical personnel. He discusses some of the types of treatment they have been administering while the city's hospital remains closed due to the hurricane. Interview takes place in the ER.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2017
    Date Posted: 11.05.2017 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    National Guard
    VIPR
    JTFPR
    633rd Medical Squadron Langley

