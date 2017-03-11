Audio, Capt Prabu Selvam discusses Medical relief in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

B-roll Audio, Capt. Selvam from the 633rd Medical Squadron, Langley AFB is part of the relief effort in Puerto Rico working in Aguadilla, a city of 60.000 in northwest Puerto Rico. Capt is working with FEMA, the Puerto Rico National Guard, and Army Reserve Medical personnel. He discusses some of the types of treatment they have been administering while the city's hospital remains closed due to the hurricane. Interview takes place in the ER.