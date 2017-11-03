Today's stories: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright creates an Instagram account. Also, more than 800 officers are selected for intermediate and senior developmental education.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2017 13:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49947
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105042339.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 November 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT