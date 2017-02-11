(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXVI

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    In this episode, hear from two junior pilots who are prior enlisted, who made the choice to commission and fly airplanes. Great stories!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2017
    Date Posted: 11.03.2017 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49942
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105041863.mp3
    Length: 00:20:42
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXVI, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

