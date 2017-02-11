(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11.02.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Staff Sgt. Patrick Maloney was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with a Combat "V" at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Oct. 30th. While deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Aug. 2016, Maloney exposed himself to enemy fire to employ a heavy machinegun mounted in an open truck bed during an enemy ambush. Even with weapon malfunctions, he held back the attackers allowing Raiders to fight them off.

    Also in the news,
    From now until Dec. 4th, Operation Homefront is accepting nominations for the 2018 Military Child of the Year, which recognizes children from each service for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular involvement. They are also accepting nominations for the 2018 Military Child of the Year for Innovation, which recognizes children who have designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional or global challenge. All awards will be presented at a ceremony April 18 in Washington. For more information log onto militarychildoftheyear.org.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2017
    Date Posted: 11.02.2017 12:54
    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

