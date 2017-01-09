Closer Look 006

Welcome to Closer Look! Hooah! Operations Resolute Support - 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. September 2016 deployed with 1,938 troops to Afghanistan where the BCT headquarters and its subordinate battalions integrated with multi-national coalition partners across the Operation Resolute Support Nato mission. Based out of Kandahar, the BCT served as Train, Advise, and assist Command (TAAC) South and was responsible for enabling security operations in Southern Afghanistan, advising the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), and providing lethal fires and non-lethal effects.