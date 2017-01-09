(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Closer Look 006

    Closer Look 006

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2017

    Audio by Elliot Valdez 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Welcome to Closer Look! Hooah! Operations Resolute Support - 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. September 2016 deployed with 1,938 troops to Afghanistan where the BCT headquarters and its subordinate battalions integrated with multi-national coalition partners across the Operation Resolute Support Nato mission. Based out of Kandahar, the BCT served as Train, Advise, and assist Command (TAAC) South and was responsible for enabling security operations in Southern Afghanistan, advising the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), and providing lethal fires and non-lethal effects.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2017
    Date Posted: 11.01.2017 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49922
    Filename: 1711/DOD_105034559.mp3
    Length: 00:14:33
    Year 2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closer Look 006, by Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

