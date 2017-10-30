Suggested Lead:
THE USS ASHLAND RECUED TWO AMERICAN WOMEN AFTER THEY WERE LOST AT SEA FOR FIVE MONTHS. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO WHITE BEACH WITH THE STORY.
SUGGESTED TAG:
IN A CALL FROM THE ASHLAND, APPEL SAID THEY SENT AN UNANSWERED DISTRESS SIGNAL FOR 98 DAYS BEFORE THE ASHLAND RESCUED THEM.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2017 00:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49917
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105032340.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The USS Ashland recued two women who were lost at sea, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT