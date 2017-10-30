(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The USS Ashland recued two women who were lost at sea

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested Lead:
    THE USS ASHLAND RECUED TWO AMERICAN WOMEN AFTER THEY WERE LOST AT SEA FOR FIVE MONTHS. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO WHITE BEACH WITH THE STORY.
    SUGGESTED TAG:
    IN A CALL FROM THE ASHLAND, APPEL SAID THEY SENT AN UNANSWERED DISTRESS SIGNAL FOR 98 DAYS BEFORE THE ASHLAND RESCUED THEM.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.01.2017 00:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Ashland recued two women who were lost at sea, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sea
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Stranded
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy
    Hawaii
    Marine Corps
    USS Ashland
    Ashland
    Tahiti
    White Beach
    AFN Okinawa
    Drifting

