Air Force Radio News 31 October 2017 B

Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein addressed the importance of taking care of Airmen and their families during the 2017 ThanksUSA Treasure our Troops Gala in Washington, D.C. Also, Airmen and KC-135 aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall England, operated from Greece for the first time during a training mission.