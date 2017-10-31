(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 31 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein addressed the importance of taking care of Airmen and their families during the 2017 ThanksUSA Treasure our Troops Gala in Washington, D.C. Also, Airmen and KC-135 aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall England, operated from Greece for the first time during a training mission.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2017
    Date Posted: 10.31.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 31 October 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Greece
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW
    Treasure our Troops Gala
    ThanksUSA
    AFRN
    General Goldfein

