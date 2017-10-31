(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10.31.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines and sailors with USS Ashland departed from Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31st to conduct exercise Blue Chromite 2018. Blue Chromite is a joint field-training exercise held annually between the Navy and Marine Corps to strengthen their historic bonds and increase proficiencies through amphibious and aerial operations.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Corps and Navy units wrapped up Exercise Dawn Blitz 2017 at Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 30th. Service members from five other nations also participated in the scenario-driven, expeditionary-maritime training exercise designed to establish a powerful maritime force capable of meeting modern threats.

    On this day in 1919,
    Sgt. Herman H. Hanneken and Cpl. William R. Button received the Medal of Honor for leading a group of Marines disguised as Cacos into the headquaters of the Haitian Caco Leader. They killed the bandit chief and made his followers leave.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

