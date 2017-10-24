Date Taken: 10.24.2017 Date Posted: 10.31.2017 05:50 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49907 Filename: 1710/DOD_105029783.mp3 Length: 00:01:31 Year 2017 Genre News Location: BE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Ambassador Hutchison visits 1st ACB, 1st CD at Chievres Air Base, Belgium., by SrA Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.