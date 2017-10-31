(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Pacific Radio Report 1 November 2017

    AFN Pacific Radio Report 1 November 2017

    JAPAN

    10.31.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    USS Ashland renders assistance to two distressed mariners off the coast of Japan, who were lost at sea for 5 months.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2017
    Date Posted: 10.31.2017 01:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49905
    Filename: 1710/DOD_105029343.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report 1 November 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    japan
    Sasebo
    Rescue
    Hawaii
    USS Ashland
    Tahiti
    Jennifer Appel
    Steven Wasson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT