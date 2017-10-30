(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines, sailors, and coalition forces wrapped up exercise Bold Alligator 17 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30th. Bold Alligator is a large-scale multinational exercise allowing the Navy and Marine Corps team to train with partner nations to refine and strengthen core amphibious capabilities. 2nd Lt. Jedidia Thomas, Tank Officer with 2nd Tank Battalion, said:

    SB1:
    "Working with the French, there was definitely some communication barriers at the beginning that we had to overcome, but overall it was good to work with them and see how a foriegn country operates."

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Wing Support Detachment 31 conducted an expeditionary fire rescue exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 1-18 at Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 27th. ITX is a large-scale, combined-arms training exercise intended to produce combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

