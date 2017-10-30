Marine Minute

Marines, sailors, and coalition forces wrapped up exercise Bold Alligator 17 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30th. Bold Alligator is a large-scale multinational exercise allowing the Navy and Marine Corps team to train with partner nations to refine and strengthen core amphibious capabilities. 2nd Lt. Jedidia Thomas, Tank Officer with 2nd Tank Battalion, said:



"Working with the French, there was definitely some communication barriers at the beginning that we had to overcome, but overall it was good to work with them and see how a foriegn country operates."



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Wing Support Detachment 31 conducted an expeditionary fire rescue exercise during Integrated Training Exercise 1-18 at Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 27th. ITX is a large-scale, combined-arms training exercise intended to produce combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force.



