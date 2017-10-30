(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAFES Veteran's online benefits program

    AAFES Veteran's online benefits program

    GERMANY

    10.30.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    American Forces Network Europe

    LEAD -- The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is introducing a new service available soon to veterans. Petty Officer Eric Coffer tells us about what the new program is offering America's best.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.30.2017 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49897
    Filename: 1710/DOD_105024829.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 72
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES Veteran's online benefits program, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Exchange
    AAFES
    DMA
    Veteran's
    Air Force
    Army
    Tom Shull
    Shop My Exchange

    • LEAVE A COMMENT