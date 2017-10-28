(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod storm track audio

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew broadcasts a storm warning to mariners in Northeast waters, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The powerful storm will begin impacting New England and New York coastal and offshore waters Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 with winds in excess of 50 knots and seas greater than 20 feet. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod storm track audio, by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Air Station Cape Cod
    Coast Guard
    Storm tracks

