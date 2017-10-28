Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod storm track audio

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew broadcasts a storm warning to mariners in Northeast waters, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The powerful storm will begin impacting New England and New York coastal and offshore waters Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 with winds in excess of 50 knots and seas greater than 20 feet. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)