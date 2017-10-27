(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines, sailors, soldiers, along with British service members came together for a combined run for the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon Forward while deployed in Iraq Oct. 22. The first MCM Forward was held in Iraq in 2006 and was started by Maj. Megan McClung, the first female officer in the Corps killed in combat during the Iraq War.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines utilized the Aircraft Direct Fueling System during the first MV-22 Osprey "hot refuel" at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27th. A hot reload is the process of loading ordnance onto an aircraft while the pilot remains in the cockpit with the engine running. The new system allows the aircraft to rotate crew, take on cargo or Marines and keep its engines running while accepting fuel.

    On this day in the Corps' history in 1943,
    The first female Marines reported for duty on the West Coast at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.27.2017 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49888
    Filename: 1710/DOD_105018088.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Japan
    MV-22 Osprey
    soldiers
    sailors
    California
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Iraq
    1943
    USMCNews
    DMAMAMM
    british service members
    2017 Marine Corps Marathon Forward
    Oct. 22nd
    Marine Corps Air Iwakuni
    Oct. 27th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT