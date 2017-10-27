Marine Minute

Corporal Savannah Mosby



U.S. Marines, sailors, soldiers, along with British service members came together for a combined run for the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon Forward while deployed in Iraq Oct. 22. The first MCM Forward was held in Iraq in 2006 and was started by Maj. Megan McClung, the first female officer in the Corps killed in combat during the Iraq War.



In the Pacific,

Marines utilized the Aircraft Direct Fueling System during the first MV-22 Osprey "hot refuel" at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27th. A hot reload is the process of loading ordnance onto an aircraft while the pilot remains in the cockpit with the engine running. The new system allows the aircraft to rotate crew, take on cargo or Marines and keep its engines running while accepting fuel.



On this day in the Corps' history in 1943,

The first female Marines reported for duty on the West Coast at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.