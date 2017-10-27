(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 27 October 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 27 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Aircrew from the 317th Airlift Wing completed a global channel mission in Honduras. Also, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, was designated a central hub for sustained efforts aiding Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2017
    Date Posted: 10.26.2017 16:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49883
    Filename: 1710/DOD_105014060.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Dyess AFB
    Relief Efforts
    Joint Base Charleston
    Honduras
    AFRN
    317th Airlift Wing
    Hurricane Maria
    Global Channel Mission
    Central Hub

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT