Today's story: Airmen with the 354th Fighter Wing out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska started exercise Arctic Gold 18-1.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2017 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49882
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_105014059.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 October 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT