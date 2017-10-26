(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Air Force released the medical academic selections for 2018. Also, U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the first to initiate the migration of its cyber domain to a commercial cloud provider.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

