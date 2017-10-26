Today's stories: The Air Force released the medical academic selections for 2018. Also, U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the first to initiate the migration of its cyber domain to a commercial cloud provider.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2017 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49880
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_105014018.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 26 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT