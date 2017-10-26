(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 October 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, are working ahead to prepare for the Air Force Specialty Code merger. Also, Chief of Medical Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Katie Crowder earned a national level award.

