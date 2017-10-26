(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 1st Law Enforcement Battalion conducted firing drills, Oct. 24, at Camp Pendleton, California. The training enhanced their skills in direct and indirect firing, fire-support, firing positions on the ground and mounted-positions on Humvees. They trained throughout the day and night to prepare themselves for their upcoming deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit next spring.

    Overseas,
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 conducted nighttime aerial refueling training October 25th at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan. This type of training gives them the opportunity to improve operational readiness and enhance pilot-proficiency at night.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Marine Corps is now accepting applications to be the 38th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps. The Color Sergeant is the flag bearer for the President and the Marine Corps. He or she is also the senior sergeant of the Marine Corps by virtue of billet. Check out MARADMIN 510/17 for more information.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

