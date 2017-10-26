Marine Minute

Marines with 1st Law Enforcement Battalion conducted firing drills, Oct. 24, at Camp Pendleton, California. The training enhanced their skills in direct and indirect firing, fire-support, firing positions on the ground and mounted-positions on Humvees. They trained throughout the day and night to prepare themselves for their upcoming deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit next spring.



Overseas,

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 conducted nighttime aerial refueling training October 25th at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan. This type of training gives them the opportunity to improve operational readiness and enhance pilot-proficiency at night.



Also in the Corps,

The Marine Corps is now accepting applications to be the 38th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps. The Color Sergeant is the flag bearer for the President and the Marine Corps. He or she is also the senior sergeant of the Marine Corps by virtue of billet. Check out MARADMIN 510/17 for more information.



