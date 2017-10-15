(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Cross Recognition

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    10.15.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Deven Schultz 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Senior Vice President of the American Red Cross Mr. Koby Langley visits/thanks servicemembers and civilians that participated in recent hurricane relief operations throughout the U.S. Radio news story produced by Airman First Class Deven Schultz.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2017
    Date Posted: 10.26.2017 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross Recognition, by A1C Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    American Red Cross
    Texas
    AFNE
    USAFE/AFAFRICA
    Koby Langley

