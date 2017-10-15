Senior Vice President of the American Red Cross Mr. Koby Langley visits/thanks servicemembers and civilians that participated in recent hurricane relief operations throughout the U.S. Radio news story produced by Airman First Class Deven Schultz.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2017 10:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49873
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_105012508.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Cross Recognition, by A1C Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
