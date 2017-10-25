Today's stories: Exercise Pacific Thunder 18-1 kicks off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Also, Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing are coming home from their deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2017 14:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49862
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_105007436.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 October 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT